In touch with 138 Indians onboard Cruise ship: India

A+ A-

New Delhi: Indian crew members stranded on-board under quarantine for the past two weeks have appealed the PM Modi to segregate them after the coronavirus has infected 130 members on board of the total 3700 passengers.

Following the SOS received yesterday, the Indian Embassy in Japan said that it was in touch with the 138 Indians, including passengers and crew members, onboard a cruise ship that is carrying 3,711 people.

Also Read Modi ji please help us: Indian crew onboard

All the members on board are quarantined off Japan due to diagnosis of novel coronavirus cases.

As many as 60 individuals have been tested positive of the virus on Monday, taking the total number of those infected on the ship to 130.

The Japanese Authorities had initially tested nearly 300 people when the ship arrived at the Japanese coast.

“The situation is being monitored closely,” told an Indian Embassy official speaking on the situation.

“There are a total of 138 Indian nationals on the ship. The Indian Embassy is in touch with them,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the operator of the ship on Monday vowed to refund all 2,666 passengers due to the onboard outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Carnival Japan Inc., the Japanese branch of Princess Cruise Lines Ltd., which operates the ship, responding on the crisis said refunds will be offered via travel agencies through which the passengers made their bookings.

The cruise company will also additionally cover all costs incurred by those quarantined aboard the ship since last Tuesday when passengers were originally scheduled to disembark at Yokohama.