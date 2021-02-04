Tough to digest road rage theory: Kin of Rupesh Kumar Singh

Patna, Feb 3 : Patna, February 3 : The Bihar Police may be claiming to solve the murder of the IndiGo Airlines manager Rupesh Kumar Singh and calling it a case of road rage, but Singh’s family is far from convinced. His family members say it is difficult to digest the claims that the police are making.

The Patna Police on Wednesday said that the accused Ritu Raj, arrested in the case, has admitted to his crime.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Upendra Sharma, in a press conference, claimed that Singh was killed on the evening of January 12 in a case triggered by an incident of road rage in November.

Sharma said that Ritu Raj, who resides in Patna, has been arrested in the case. Police are conducting raids to hunt for his three other accomplices.

Sharma said that in November, Rupesh Singh’s had almost hit Ritu Raj’s bike in front of the office of Lok Janshakti Party. At that time, after a heated exchange of words, Ritu Raj was beaten up. Since then he had been waiting for an opportunity to extract revenge.

The police claim that Ritu Raj had tried to kill Rupesh even earlier, but he could not succeed.

The police also presented Ritu Raj during their interaction with journalists in which he confessed to his crime.

On the other hand, Rupesh Singh’s wife Neetu Singh and brother Nandeshwar Singh have categorically stated that Rupesh was never the violent kind. Neetu, however, admitted that an accident took place on November 19 last year but nobody was beaten up. Neetu that if Ritu Raj is claiming that he was assaulted, he is lying.

She claimed that her husband didn’t hide anything from her and said that she wants justice.

Rupesh’s brother Nandeshwar says accidents on roads keep happening. He said that Rupesh was murdered and now the road rage angle is coming out, which is difficult for the family to digest. It is tough to believe somebody would be murdered over such a small incident.

He, however, also said that the disclosure of the police is wrong, I am not saying, but it is not being murdered on such a small incident.

It may be recalled that IndiGo Airlines airport manager Rupesh Kumar Singh (40) was shot dead in Patna on January 12.

