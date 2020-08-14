Tourism in Goa will revive only after pandemic: Guv

Panaji, Aug 14 : Tourism in Goa will revive only after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday said in his address to the state on the eve of 74th Independence Day.

“Tourism is considered as the backbone of Goa’s economy. The state attracts a large number of domestic and foreign travellers. But the Covid-19 pandemic has deeply impacted Goa’s tourism sector,” Malik said.

“Every effort is being made by the state government to revive this sector. However, the fact is, that it will only come back to its usual once the pandemic is gone,” the Governor added.

The Governor also said, that the Covid-19 pandemic has drilled the importance of the neglected agriculture sector in Goa, adding that the state has potential to be self sufficient in agriculture.

“I think it is time that people across the state have to begin to fall back on more traditional occupations such as agriculture and fishing in a bid to tide over the fall in their incomes and the state economy,” Malik said.

“Agriculture was the main occupation of Goa in earlier days. With growth of Tourism, Mining, Industries, manufacturing and service sectors, it gradually came into a state of neglect. The Covid crisis has made us realize that there is a dire need of revival of agricultural sector in Goa,” he also said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in his message also said that the manner in which Goa fights back against Covid-19, will determine the end result.

“Everyone has to treat every fight seriously and win every battle, and this will determine the overall situation of the fight against the pandemic. This is related to the vital interests of everybody,” Sawant said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.