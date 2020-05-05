Tourism Minister inaugurates blood donation camp in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tourism minister today inaugurated a blood donation camp at Narayanaguda on Tuesday.

Tourism corporation chairman Bhupathi reddy, sports chairman Venkateshwara reddy, tourism MD Manohar, were participated. Every day 1000 food packets are distributed to employees the minister said.

The Minister appreciated tourism employees for donating blood. He said that the efforts of CM KCR and his decisions help to successfully overcome the Coronavirus Telangana state became a role model to other states minister added.

