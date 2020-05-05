menu
search
5 May 2020, Tue
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Tourism Minister inaugurates blood donation camp in Hyderabad

Posted by Mohammed Hussain Updated: May 05, 2020, 9:09 pm IST
Tourism Minister inaugurates blood donation camp in Hyderabad
V Srinivas Goud appreciating tourism employees for donating blood in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Tourism minister today inaugurated a blood donation camp at Narayanaguda on Tuesday.

Tourism corporation chairman Bhupathi reddy, sports chairman Venkateshwara reddy, tourism MD Manohar, were participated. Every day 1000 food packets are distributed to employees the minister said.

The Minister appreciated tourism employees for donating blood. He said that the efforts of CM KCR and his decisions help to successfully overcome the Coronavirus Telangana state became a role model to other states minister added.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved