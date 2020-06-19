Town planning official booked in disproportionate assets case

Pune: The Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case of disproportionate assets against the joint director of town planning of Maharashtra’s Amravati region, an official said on Friday.

A case has been registered against joint director of town planning (Amravati) Hanumant Nazirkar under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets in crores, assistant commissioner of police (ACB) Shrihari Patil said.

An inquiry was conducted into Nazirkar’s service between 1986 and 2017 and it was found that he had amassed disproportionate assets of over Rs 2.5 crore, it was stated.

As per the official release, the town planning official and his family also had properties at different locations in Pune and Satara.

