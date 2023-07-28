Toxic chemicals found in Indian-made cough syrup sold in Iraq: Report

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th July 2023 8:28 pm IST
\Maha: Rs 9.30L worth cough syrup containing narcotic drug seized, four held
Representative Image

New Delhi: A colds medication made in India named ‘Cold Out’, found on sale in Iraq, contains toxic chemicals, a report claimed.

BookMyMBBS

According to a report published by Bloomberg News on Friday, testing showed the cold medication is contaminated with ethylene glycol, a toxic industrial solvent.

Also Read
US report suggests child deaths in Gambia linked to made-in-India cough syrups

“A bottle of Cold Out purchased at a pharmacy in Baghdad in March contains 2.1 per cent ethylene glycol, according to Valisure LLC, an independent US laboratory. That’s about 21 times the widely accepted limit,” said the Bloomberg report.

MS Education Academy

“The compound is lethal to humans in small amounts and played a role in mass child deaths caused by Indian-made cough syrups in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year,” it said.

As per the report, till its filing, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has not issued any statement in this regard.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th July 2023 8:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button