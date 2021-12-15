Toyota Kirloskar Motor to raise prices from Jan 1

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 15th December 2021 8:51 pm IST
Toyota

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said the company will raise prices of its models.

Accordingly, the price realignment will take effect from January 1, 2022.

“The price realignment is necessitated on the back of sustained increase in input costs including raw materials,” the company said in a statement.

MS Education Academy

“All efforts have been made to ensure that the impact of the cost increase has a minimum effect on our esteemed customers.”

Several other companies have also said that they will raise prices effective January 1, 2022.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Automobile updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button