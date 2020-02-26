Toyota launches hybrid electric vehicle in India-the Vellfire

L-R) Mr. Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Mr. Vikram Kirloskar- Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Mr Tadashi Asazuma - Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor at the national launch of The New Vellfire at Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today unveiled the illustrious Toyota Vellfire, the new luxurious self-charging hybrid electric vehicle in India. The luxurious and spacious interiors of the new Vellfireboasts of opulence while the majestic and fearless exterior is thoughtfully curated to leave a lasting impression.

The New Vellfiredelivers a powerful driving experience while ensuring low fuel consumption and carbon footprints. Vellfire being a strong hybrid, studies have shown that strong hybrid vehicles are capable of running 40% of the distance and 60% of the time on electric or zero-emission mode with the engine off*.

The 2.5-liter4-Cylinder Gasoline Hybrid Engine offers 86 kW (115 BHP) power and a max torque of 198 Nm @2800-4000 rpm. The new Vellfire engine which is also coupled with two electric motors and a hybrid battery ensures low emissions whilst delivering a delightful driving experience.

Present at the launch, Mr. Vikram Kirloskar- Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said,“The automotive industry in India is undergoing a profound technology-driven transformation with innovation and creativity defining the overall customer experience. As industry leaders, it is imperative for us to challenge ourselves and provide customers with new breakthroughs that not only promises magnificence and comfort but also contributes to the well-being of the ecosystem.

At Toyota, environment consciousness is etched into our ecosystem, from fuel-efficient vehicles to developing ever better eco techniques & approaches, TKM has environmentally sustainable solutions at the heart of all our business operations and every single vehicle that is manufactured in the plant. Along the lines, our latest offering New Toyota Vellfire too embodies our commitment of offering “Ever-Better Cars with Ever-Better Technology for an Ever-Better Environment”.

Sharing views on the launch of the New Vellfire in India, Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Today marks an important day in our Journey in India, as we add another milestone product to our lineup of electrified vehicles. The New Vellfire trulyencapsulates Toyota’s class defining technology, comfort, elegance, and sustainability that ultimately offers an excellent driving experience for the customers.

Globally, we have a caravan of luxury offerings, and the launch of Toyota Vellfire in India marks a significant moment in our journey. The Vellfire is an icon of ultimate luxury whilst envisaging a greener future. Today’s announcement is a significant step in our mid-to-long-term plan to achieve Zero CO2 challenge. We will continue to work for mass electrification thus moving towards the goal of sustainable mobility”.

Also speaking on the latest offering, Mr. Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The Toyota Vellfire offers a perfect blend of superior craftsmanship and comfort while delivering a phenomenal fuel efficiency with its Self-Charging Hybrid Electric Technology. Our new offering truly encapsulates Toyota’s class defining technology, comfort, elegance, and sustainability and it gives us immense pleasure to bring such a renowned vehicle to India.

SIASAT NEWS