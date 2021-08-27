TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy slams Minister Mallareddy

Hyderabad: TPCC President A. Revanth Reddy today came down heavily on State Minister Ch. Malla Reddy, who had used abusive and foul language against the former recently ,and said that he had college proofs to prove the land irregularities committed by the Minister.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan , he said that it was mandatory to execute a sale deed to purchase any kind of land and wondered as to how the brother in law of the Minister Srinivas Reddy became the owner of 16 acres of land located on the outskirts of the city.

He alleged that the minister had got permission for the establishment of Malla Reddy University by showing a gift deed.

Referring to 22.33 acres of land located in 650 survey number 650 of Gundla Pochampally village , he alleged that the land now had gone up to 33.26 guntas according to the details available in dharani online portal.

He wondered as to how the extent of land increased suddenly. He said that state Minister KTR was teaching morals to others by keeping corrupt politicians who have turned land sharks, in the state cabinet .

He said that the vigilance department of the state had submitted a report stating that the Malla Reddy University had misused hundreds of crores of rupees of fee reimbursement scheme and demanded the state government to make the report public.

Reminding the statement of the CM of the state KCR that he would not tolerate any kind of corruption by his cabinet colleagues , he asked the CM as to why he was not taking any action against the corrupt minister Malla Reddy.

He alleged that the minister had threatened a person in a real estate issue related to 50 acres of land. He alleged that the minister had also collected money from those who sold plots in various layouts.