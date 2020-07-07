TPCC President Uttam Kumar demands waiver of electricity bills

Hyderabad: In an effort to reduce the burden of the poor in the lockdown period, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded the Telangana Government to waive off the payment of electricity bills in the lockdown period for all families Below Poverty Line.

Uttam Kumar, along with other leaders of the party, participated in a rally from Gandhi Bhavan to Vidyut Soudha on Monday to protest the exorbitant power rates being charged, in times of dire difficulty. Along with the complete waiver of electricity bill payment of the poor, he also demanded an appropriate reduction in the bills of other categories of electricity consumers.

In a letter to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Uttam Kumar came down heavily on the electricity department for not taking corrective measures even after complaints registered by lakhs of people. He also suggested shifting to the telescopic method of billing, from the existing non-telescopic method.

Not just in Telangana, the inflated rates of power bills also came as a shock to people across the country. In attempts of relief, Kerala State Government rolled out varied discounted rates and subsidies to different kinds of consumers – 100% waivers to 20% subsidies. The Karnataka State Government has also offered a fixed-amount waiver for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for a period of two months.