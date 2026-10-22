TPCC to organise legal cell meeting in Hyderabad on October 24

The meeting aims to strengthen the TPCC Legal Cell's organisational presence and its commitment to constitutional values, democratic principles and access to justice.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
TPCC leagal cell Chairperson Ponnam Ashok Goud
TPCC leagal cell Chairperson Ponnam Ashok Goud

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) will organise an executive meeting of its legal cell in Hyderabad on October 24.

The meeting will commence at 10 am at the Gandhi Bhawan, chaired by Ponnam Ashok Goud, Chairperson, TPCC Legal Cell. The discussions will focus on expanding the network of legal professionals, improving coordination among district units, addressing issues concerning the legal fraternity, strengthening constitutional awareness and exploring initiatives to improve access to legal assistance for people in need.

The meeting will also provide a platform for members to share their experiences, identify organisational challenges and recommend practical measures to enhance the functioning and outreach of the TPCC Legal Cell.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Goud has asked all district presidents, coordinators, advocates and TPCC Legal Cell members to actively participate in the meeting and contribute towards building a stronger, more coordinated and effective organisation across Telangana.

The meeting aims to strengthen the TPCC Legal Cell’s organisational presence and its commitment to constitutional values, democratic principles and access to justice.

MS NEET Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button