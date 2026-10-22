TPCC to organise legal cell meeting in Hyderabad on October 24

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) will organise an executive meeting of its legal cell in Hyderabad on October 24.

The meeting will commence at 10 am at the Gandhi Bhawan, chaired by Ponnam Ashok Goud, Chairperson, TPCC Legal Cell. The discussions will focus on expanding the network of legal professionals, improving coordination among district units, addressing issues concerning the legal fraternity, strengthening constitutional awareness and exploring initiatives to improve access to legal assistance for people in need.

The meeting will also provide a platform for members to share their experiences, identify organisational challenges and recommend practical measures to enhance the functioning and outreach of the TPCC Legal Cell.

Goud has asked all district presidents, coordinators, advocates and TPCC Legal Cell members to actively participate in the meeting and contribute towards building a stronger, more coordinated and effective organisation across Telangana.

The meeting aims to strengthen the TPCC Legal Cell’s organisational presence and its commitment to constitutional values, democratic principles and access to justice.