Tracing the journey of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s love story

Delhi: Fans are still drooling over Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement photos. The much-anticipated ceremony of Bollywood actress and AAP leader took place on May 13, 2023. Around 150 guests attended the intimate, white-themed ceremony at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

Pictures and videos from the event have gone viral, capturing the joy of the occasion and making us fall in love with the newly engaged couple. Parineeti and Raghav’s deep bond as best friends was on full display, from a heartfelt lip lock to grooving to Bollywood tunes.

Long-time Friends

For those who are unaware, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have been friends for quite some time. According to reports, they attended the prestigious London School of Economics together. Raghav possesses numerous admirable traits and educational qualifications that have shaped him into a highly qualified Indian leader outside of his political career.

Raghav formed a close bond with Parineeti during his Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) course at the London School of Economics, which eventually grew into something more profound.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s romance blossoms in “A Love Story”

Rumours about Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s relationship began to circulate in March 2023, and fans have been eager to learn more about their love story. According to an ETimes report, the couple’s journey began in 2022. Raghav paid Parineeti a visit on the sets of her film “Chamkila” in Punjab, where she was filming. Even though they were already old friends, their meeting ignited a spark, and they eventually fell deeply in love.

Decoding their engagement look that was filled with love…

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram on May 13, 2023, to share breathtaking photos from her engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha. The couple looked stunning in their beige ensembles, which complimented each other perfectly. Parineeti looked stunning in a stunning salwar suit with pearl and thread embroidery on the sleeves. A pair of polki earrings, a maang teeka, and cascading open tresses completed her look. She finished off her outfit with a sheer dupatta and matching juttis. Raghav was dressed sharply in a traditional bandhgala suit.

Engagement rings that stole the show!

While Parineeti and Raghav’s outfits captured hearts, it was their engagement rings that stole the show. Parineeti proudly displayed a magnificent solitaire diamond ring nestled on a diamond-encrusted band. It exuded grace and elegance. Raghav, on the other hand, wore a sleek platinum band intricately engraved with circular patterns, symbolising their eternal love.

The engagement ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha was a beautiful affair, and their love story has made fans root for them.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is currently working on the film Chamkila, in which she will co-star with Diljit Dosanjh. The film is based on the lives of two well-known Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.