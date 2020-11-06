Tracks cleared for train movement: Punjab

News Desk 1Published: 6th November 2020 9:50 pm IST
Chandigarh, Nov 6 : The Punjab government on Friday evening said railway tracks, except one in Amritsar district, were fit for the movement of trains as farmers lifted their blockades.

All 21 locations, where farmers were protesting, have been cleared for the plying of goods trains.

A spokesperson of the Home Department said the rail track network across the state were totally clear for uninterrupted movement of goods trains.

Only one railway platform at Jandiala in Amritsar district has presence of some farmers and police officials were engaged with office-bearers of the Kisan Sangharsh Committee to persuade them to get off the railway platform.

He said after stabilising the goods train movement across Punjab for a few days, it would be possible to start the passenger train operations.

Earlier, the Railway Board stated that members of different farmers unions were present at 21 locations in Punjab.

