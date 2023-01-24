Tractor for Dalit Bandhu scam, Revanth Reddy slams BRS

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy accuses the ruling BRS leaders of looting public money in the name of Dalit Bandhu scheme. Revanth Reddy reacted strongly to media reports that BRS leader had received a tractor trolley from a Dalit family in Kuttagudam district as a commission for a Dalit Bandhu scheme amount.

Sharing details of the victim family on Twitter, Revanth Reddy wrote, “BRS leaders are getting huge commissions in the name of Dalit Bandhu scheme.” He said that “in the last eight years from village level to state level, complaints of BRS leaders of getting commission are common.”

The government should take strict action against cheating Dalit families. Revanth Reddy said that since the launch of the scheme, poor Dalit families are also being forced to pay commission.

He alleges that just as the top leaders of BRS are involved in corruption, the same member is also looting the poor.