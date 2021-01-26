Tractor rally in Raj peaceful, leaders condemn violence in Delhi

Jaipur, Jan 26 : The tractor rally taken out by the farmers from Shahjahanapur border in Rajasthan’s Alwar district towards Delhi on Tuesday remained peaceful, the farmer leaders said while condemning the violence that erupted in the national capital.

“The violence in Delhi is quite unfortunate and we strongly criticise it,” said Sanjay Madhav, spokesperson for the Rajasthan chapter of Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

However, it should not be misunderstood that the farmers wanted to belittle the country’s image, he added.

At around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the first tractor started its journey from the Shahjahanapur border by paying tribute to those farmers who lost their lives during the protest. Till 2 p.m., over 3,000 vehicles were seen on the roads which included tractors as well as jeeps and cars. All these vehicles were going towards Manesar.

After crossing the Shahajanapur border, the farmers entered Haryana where the police permitted them to continue their rally till Manesar which is 65 km from Shahjahanapur.

As per the scheduled programme, the farmers were supposed to return after hoisting their flag at a government school in Delhi. However, owing to long traffic jams on the highway, many farmers failed to reach Manesar and had to return mid-way.

Farmers from Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat took part in the rally which passed off peacefully, Madhav said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.