Tractor rally: Raj traffic volunteers with green jackets, well-defined route

Jaipur, Jan 25 : Rajasthan farmers are trying their best to maintain discipline during the proposed tractor rally in Delhi on January 26 to protest the new farm laws as detailed guidelines issued on Monday mention the well-defined route with specific markers which need to be followed by farmers to drive their tractors.

Also the guidelines speak of police and traffic volunteers wearing green jackets whose instructions they will have to follow.

Further, the farmers are being asked to carry a farmer flag along with the tricolour but no political party flag will be allowed during the rally.

These are a few guidelines issued by the Sanyukta Kisaan Morcha in Rajasthan for the tractor rally.

Other to-do tasks issued in the guidelines say all farmers should follow the instructions as given by the traffic volunteers wearing a green jackets and should pack ration and water to sustain themselves for around 24 hours. Also, they should make arrangements to protect themselves from cold in case they are stuck in traffic jams in cold weather.

No farmer should carry any kind of weapon, sticks etc. Further, there should not be any banner with any provocative or negative slogans. Tractors and other vehicles will be allowed in the parade, but the trolleys will not go. However, trolleys with special tableaux may be exempted.

The route of the parade has been decided. It will have special markers. Police and traffic volunteers will guide them. Action will be taken against any vehicle which tries to go off the route.

“We are going to make history. We have never carried out a parade like this but this time we need to show our pain to the country and the world via this parade and tell them the truth regarding the three anti-farmer laws. We have to keep in mind that there should not be any kind of violence in this historic parade. Our parade should be completed peacefully. Remember, we are not going to win Delhi, but we are going to win the hearts of the people of the country,” the Sanyukta Kisaan Morcha said in a press note.

Sanjay Madhav, spokesperson, Sanyukta Kisaan Morcha said, “We are expecting a minimum of 1,000 tractors to reach Delhi from Rajasthan however this number may also touch 5,000. We are updating our list and will finalise the numbers by Monday night. But 1,000 are confirmed as of now.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.