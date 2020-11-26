Trade union strike hits Bihar, workers block roads with buffaloes (Ld)

Patna, Nov 26 : The nationwide strike by trade unions impacted Bihar as well on Thursday as supporters of the RJD, Congress and Left parties marched on the streets of Patna.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) joined the one-day ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the central trade unions as party workers blocked roads in Vaishali district. They even brought buffaloes and cattle to block the road and lit ‘diyas’, causing traffic jams on the Muzaffarpur-Hajipur road.

The RJD workers raised slogans against the “anti-worker and anti-farmer laws” of the Centre. The impact of the nationwide strike was also seen in Gaya where the working of the banks was affected.

The RJD and Left workers also blocked roads and raised slogans against the central government in Begusarai. Farmers also joined the strike called by 10 trade unions against the policies of the Centre.

In Patna, agitators assembled at BSNL R-block roundabout and Income tax roundabout, disrupting traffic. They were contained by local administration and the area was vacated.

Similar situation also prevailed in Arrah, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Purnea, Bettiah, Begusarai, Gaya, Jahanabad and Kaimur.

Patna DM Kumar Ravi said: “We have deployed adequate police force at strategic locations to avoid untoward incidents.”

The agitators claim that they are protesting against the policies of the Centre as it is privatising all entities.

“After Indian Railways, they are eyeing government sector banks for privatisation. It is completely unacceptable. Hence we are on the streets,” said Sunil Mishra, a bank employee in Patna.

Apart from SBI and some private banks, employees of Gramin Bank, cooperative banks and others also participated in the nationwide trade union strike along with farmers.

Earlier, MLAs of RJD, Congress and Left parties protested in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha as well and their agitation continued during the speech of Governor Phagu Chauhan.

Bhai Virendra, RJD MLA from Maner, said, “The Governor was not given futuristic vision to address unemployment, creation of jobs and curbing migration. Instead, he was mentioning achievements of Nitish Kumar’s earlier government.”

“We are demanding action on 60 scams during the Nitish Kumar government. But there is no clarity on that,” Virendra said.

Source: IANS

