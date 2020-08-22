Trader dies of Covid-19 after recovery; doctor gets infected twice

SMCH's Deputy Principal Bhaskar Gupta said that such recurrence of Covid-19 infection was found for the first time in the region.

Silchar: A trader who earlier recovered from COVID-19 after being treated in Silchar Medical College succumbed to the dreaded disease in Chennai, while a doctor got infected again after he recovered from the deadly virus two weeks ago.

Few cases of COVID-19 recurrence

Murli Monohar Agarwal, a trader from southern Assam, said that his friend’s father Pawan Kumar Agarwal recovered from COVID-19 after a two-week treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) and went to Chennai in an air ambulance on August 15 for his heart treatment, but succumbed to the virus there.

“70-year-old Pawan Kumar Agarwal tested positive for Covid-19 again while he was undergoing his heart treatment at the Chennai hospital and succumbed to the disease on Thursday night,” Murli Monohar Agarwal told IANS over the phone.

Pawan Kumar Agarwal was a well-known trader and social activist in southern Assam.

In another development, a government doctor tested positive for coronavirus at the SMCH after recovering from the disease two weeks ago.

