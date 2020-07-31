Trader shot dead by 2 bike-borne men in UP’s Sambhal

Sambhal: A 60-year-old trader was shot dead allegedly by two bike-borne men who fled with his bag containing cash worth Rs one lakh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place near Kokabash village on Thursday night when Ram Avtar Sharma and his son Vishal were returning home on a motorcycle after closing their shop, SP Yamuna Prasad said.

The accused persons tried to snatch the bag but when Sharma and his son resisted, they opened fire at them and fled with the money, he said.

Sharma, who had suffered injury near the neck, died on the spot, the SP said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and efforts are on to trace the accused, the SP added.

