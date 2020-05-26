Traders want ‘Made in Pakistan’ to be promoted

Islamabad: Businessmen have said that ‘Made in Pakistan approach should be promoted and the slogan should strengthen the manufacturing sector of the country, the media reported on Sunday.

Talking to a delegation of local traders on Saturday, United Business Group (UBG) Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said all efforts should be utilised to make this slogan a reality, reports The Express Tribune.

“Until and unless the manufacturing sector and exports are strengthened, Pakistan’s economy will not be able to achieve high growth rate,” he said in a statement.

Malik added that Pakistan needed an export-driven growth strategy and stressed that even the economy of the US could not function without exports.

“Malaysia, Thailand, and Bangladesh are flourishing through their exports,” he added.

Malik urged Pakistani entrepreneurs to prioritise the development of brands of international standards to capture global markets in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic besides earning more foreign exchange for the country.

According to him, it was high time for Pakistani entrepreneurs, the corporate sector especially younger business magnates, to concentrate on developing brands.

Malik urged the government to conduct market research in a bid to explore new export destinations for Pakistani products.

“Pakistani missions abroad should be duty-bound to introduce Pakistani products there and ensure dissemination of trade-related information so that local entrepreneurs could avail trade opportunities to the maximum,” he said.

Source: IANS

