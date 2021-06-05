Traffic advisory for biggest vaccination drive at Hitex tomorrow

Hyderabad: In view of the mega vaccine drive on June 6 (Sunday) which starts from 8 am to 9 pm at HITEX exhibition grounds, Madhapur, large number of public from various locations may attend for the vaccination drive, the Cyberabad traffic police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory.

Hence, the following traffic advisory is issued for the convenience of the general public as well as persons who are attending for vaccination

For public going to the HITEX :

The commuters coming from Kondapur to HITEX should proceed via Khanamet NAC maingate-HITEX (vaccine drive).

The commuters coming from Cyber Towers to HITEX should proceed via Hitex Kaman Khanamet NAC maingate-HITEX (vaccine drive).

The commuters coming from Kothagudem to HITEX should proceed via CIT Junction Hitex Kaman- Khanamet NAC maingate-HITEX (vaccine drive).

For parking in HITEX :

The persons who come for vaccination should come from NAC (national academy of construction) main gate only.

Their vehicles should be parked in A, B and C parking slots.

After completion of vaccination, the persons who have parked their vehicles in A and B slots should exit from 6th and 7 gates and proceed towards MMTS station road.

India’s biggest ever vaccination drive tomorrow on June 6. The drive aims to vaccinate 40,000 people. The drive will be open at 8 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

There will be 500 counters to administer the Covaxin vaccine. It will be available to those who are 18 years of age and above.