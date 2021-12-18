Traffic advisory issued for Hyderabad Marathon 2021

Hyderabad: Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the Hyderabad Marathon 2021 on December 19, 2021. The advisory will be applicable from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The advisory mentioned, “The event takes place on various roads in the city starting from People’s Plaza, Necklace road up to Gachibowli Stadium for a distance of 42km. The event involves Full Marathon & Half Marathon both starting from People’s Plaza Necklace Road and the 10km run starts from Hitex NAC main gate, Madhapur.”

In order to facilitate the smooth conduct of the event, certain traffic restrictions will be imposed.

The traffic coming from Jubilee Hills via Kavuri Hills towards Inorbit Mall will be diverted towards Cyber Towers, IKEA Rotary, Inorbit Mall, Bio-diversity junction, Gachibowli ORR.

Vehicles coming from Jubilee Hills Road No.45 towards Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge will be diverted towards Madhapur L&O PS, Cyber Towers, IKEA underpass, Bio-diversity junction and Gachibowli ORR.

Traffic coming from Kothaguda junction towards Cyber Towers will be diverted towards Rolling Hills, IKEA flyover, Inorbit Mall and Cyber Towers.

Commuters coming from Mehdipatnam and ORR will be diverted from Gachibowli junction towards Kondapur, Radisson junction, Botanical Junction, Masjid Banda village.

In a similar manner, Traffic coming from Gachibowli, ORR, Shamshabad, Mehdipatnam, and Kondapur towards Wipro and Financial District will be diverted towards GPRA Qrts Indranagar.

Vehicles coming from Financial District, Gowlidoddi, Gopanpally towards Gachibowli will be diverted from Wipro junction, towards Nanakramguda and ORR Gachibowli.

Traffic from Kondapur and Kothaguda will be diverted from Botanical Junction towards Masjid Banda, HCU depot and Lingampally.

Vehicles coming from Indranagar towards Mehdipatnam will be diverted from GPRA Quarters towards Mehdipatnam.