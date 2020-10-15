Traffic cop dragged on car bonnet, student held for attempt to murder

New Delhi, Oct 15 : A traffic policeman was dragged for nearly 400 metres while clinging on to the bonnet of a car after he tried to stop it for speeding on a busy road in Delhi.

CCTV footage shows the cop holding on to the car before falling on the road, his legs nearly missing the wheels of the vehicle driven by the offender as other vehicles drive past very close to him.

The offender, a B.Com student, has been arrested and booked under IPC 307 (attempt to murder), police said on Thursday.

He was also booked for assault, use of criminal force to deter a public servant from performing duty and rash driving. A case under sections 186, 353, 279, and 337 of the Indian Penal Code was also registered against him at the Delhi Cantonment police station.

The student was driving the car rashly and zigzagging across lanes in the Delhi Cantonment area on Monday evening. The car also had a fancy number plate.

“When the driver was stopped by the constable, the driver who was not even having a licence tried to run over him and dragged the policeman on the bonnet of his car. Had any speeding vehicle been coming from behind, the constable would have suffered serious injuries,” said a senior police officer.

The constable, Mahipal Singh Yadav, suffered injuries after he fell off the bonnet.

The driver tried to flee, but was caught by public and other traffic police personnel who had to chase him for nearly a kilometer. He was identified by his first name, Shubham, a resident of Uttam Nagar. He is a B.Com third year student from correspondence.

In his complaint, Yadav said he was on the vehicle checking duty along with three other personnel on the Station Road in Delhi Cantt. on Monday evening. Around 5 p.m., Yadav saw a white car with a fancy number plate being driven rashly and he signalled the driver to stop. Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated and tried to run over him.

The incident was captured on CCTV in which the constable is seen clinging to the bonnet of the white colour car as the driver rashly drives in a zigzag manner to throw him off.

