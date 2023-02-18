Traffic diversions as ‘Sunday Funday’ resumes on Feb 19

Hyderabad: As the ‘Sunday Funday’ event resumes on the Upper Tank Bund road on February 19, traffic restrictions will be in place from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Traffic will be diverted on the Tank Bund road to ensure road safety and facilitate the movement of people attending the event. The general public and commuters are requested to avoid the Tank Bund route and opt for alternative routes.

Following traffic diversions will be in place from 5 pm to 10 pm on Sunday during the event:

Traffic coming from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund will not be allowed and diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar. Traffic coming from Telugu Thalli towards Upper Tank Bund will not be allowed and diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Liberty, Himayathnagar. Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards Secunderabad will be diverted at Old Secretariat towards Telugu Thalli flyover. Traffic coming from Karbala Maidan towards Upper Tank Bund will not be allowed and diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda DBR Mills – Lower Tank bund – Katta Maisamma Temple – Telugu Thalli flyover. Traffic coming from DBR Mills towards Upper Tank Bund will not be allowed and diverted at DBR Mills towards Ghosala – Kavadiguda – Jabbar Complex – Bible House.

Parking spaces for ‘Sunday Funday’ visitors:

Visitors towards the venue from Ambedkar Statue can park their vehicles at the two designated parking spaces Ambedkar Statue to Lepakshi and New MLA Quarters, Adarshnagar.

For visitors coming from Karbala Maidan, the designated parking spaces are from Sailing Club to the Children’s park, Buddha Bhavan backside towards Necklace road and NTR Grounds.

All the visitors are requested to park their vehicles at the above-mentioned parking spaces and any vehicles haphazardly parked in the non-designated spaces will be towed away, said a traffic advisory on Saturday.

HMDA is making arrangements to make the traffic-free Sundays as ‘Fundays’ for families thereby making it an immersive and enjoyable experience. Along with music, shopping, and a plethora of other activities, a number of food trucks are to be present all along the Hussain Sagar lake.

In case of any emergency call Traffic Police helpline: 9010203626 for travel assistance.