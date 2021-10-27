Traffic diversions for grade separator works at Shastripuram

Hyderabad: In view of the construction of a grade separator (road over bridge/road under bridge) at LC No 7 of the Secunderabad-Falaknuma-Shivarampally-railway line at Shastripuram (under the limits of Rajendranagar traffic police station), the Cyberabad traffic police on Wednesday imposed traffic diversions until the works are over.

The diversions will be imposed for a period of 180 days from November 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022.

The entry of vehicular traffic is restricted from Vattepally route-Mehmooda hotel to Mehfil hotel, Mailardevpally junction and the following alternative routes for vehicular traffic has been made to facilitate the above works.