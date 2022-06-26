Traffic diversions for Telangana CJ’s swearing-in ceremony on June 28

Hyderabad: City traffic police on Saturday released a traffic advisory ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, the new Chief Justice of Telangana high court at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

The ceremony will take place at 10:30 am at Raj Bhavan. As such, the road from Monappa Island (Rajiv Gandhi Statue) to VV Statue Junction will witness heavy traffic. The traffic congestion is expected from 8 am to 12:30 pm.

On a need basis, the traffic will be diverted or stopped at Monappa Island and VV Statue Junction, and Panjagutta – Raj Bhavan Quarters Road (Metro Residency) will be closed for general traffic on both sides during this period.

The following places are earmarked for parking of vehicles at Raj Bhavan:

Gate No-III to Administrative Block: Hon’ble Judges, MsP., MsLA. and MsLC Vehicles.

Dilkusha Guest House: Media Vehicles

MMTS Parking lot: Other VIP Vehicles & Government Dignitary vehicles

Metro Residency to NASR School: Single-line parking

Lake View to V.V Statue Junction (Opposite lane of Lake View Guest House): Single line parking

The Hyderabad traffic police requested citizens to take note of the above and take alternate routes to their destinations and avoid the Raj Bhavan road during the specified timings and co-operate with traffic police.