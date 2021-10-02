Traffic regulations for ‘Sunday-Funday’ at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: City police commissioner Anjani Kumar today said that traffic will be diverted away from Tank Bund to facilitate people visiting Upper Tank Bund are for the state government’s ‘Sunday Funday’ festivities, from 3 pm tp 10 pm.

Commuters and the general public are requested to avoid the upper Tank bund route and take alternative roads on the above mentioned date and time to reach their destinations without any hindrance and co-operate with the Traffic Police.

Traffic coming from Liberty will be diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Telugu Thalli and Iqbal Minar. Traffic from Telugu Thalli will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Liberty and Himayat Nagar. Traffic from Karbala Maidan will be diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda DBR Mills, Lower Tank bund, Katta Maisamma Temple and Telugu Thalli Flyover. Traffic from DBR Mills will be diverted towards Ghosala, Kavadiguda, Jabbar Complex and Bible House. Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Secunderabad will be diverted at Old Secretariat towards Telugu Thalli Flyover.

A number of parking spots have been assigned for those attending the Sunday-Funday travelling from various directions. Visitors coming from Ambedkar statue can park their vehicles between Ambedkar Statue to Lepakshi, at Dr Cars, New MLA Quarters (Adarsh Nagar) and near Andhra Secretariat.

Visitors coming from Karbala Maidan can park their vehicles between Sailing Club to Children’s park, behind Buddha Bhavan towards necklace road and at NTR grounds.