Traffic regulations in Hyderabad for Milad-un-Nabi procession

Hyderabad: On account of Milad-un-Nabi on October 19, the city traffic police has imposed the following traffic restrictions for smooth movement of traffic between 8am-8pm:

-Traffic moving towards Shamsheergunj, Engine Bowli areas will be diverted at MBNR X Road towards Kandikalgate, Phisalbanda and Old Kurnool Road for the procession from Quadri Chaman, Gulam Murtuza Colony. 15 minutes before the procession starts the traffic will be diverted at Goshala and will not be allowed towards Shamsheergunj & Engine Bowli.

-The traffic coming from Bahadurpura area towards Kalapather will be not allowed and will be diverted at Kalapather ‘Y’ Junction towards Ali Nagar Jahanuma.

-After the main procession tail end reaches Engine Bowli, traffic will be released from MBNR X Road and the same will be diverted at Engine Bowli towards Goshala as well as Syed Quadri Chaman road and no traffic will be allowed towards Nagulachintha & Charminar.

-After the head of the procession reaches Laldarwaza Mode, traffic will be diverted at Deccan Hotel, Akkanna Madanna Temple towards Ashok Pillar, Mohammed Shukor Masque Via.. Sudha Library.

-Traffic will be closed at Himathpura Rajesh Medical Hall and should not allow towards the procession and it will be diverted towards Akkanna Madanna Temple & Volga Hotel Khilwat.

– After the main procession reaches Shamsheergunj traffic will not be allowed towards Charminar and will be diverted towards Goshala, Kalapather & Bahadurpura area. Traffic from Laldarwaza Mode will be diverted towards Laldarwaza Temple Chatrinaka. Whenever the procession tail end reaches Laldarwaza Mode, the traffic will be closed at Nagulachinta behind the procession and it will be diverted towards Sudha Library, Ashok Pillar, Mohammed Shukor Masque.

-Whenever the procession reaches Rajesh Medical Hall, Shahali Banda, traffic will not be allowed at Panchmohalla and it will be diverted at Shah Function Hall towards Khilwath Road. Once the tail end of the procession reaches Narayana School (Charminar) traffic will not be allowed towards Charminar and it will be diverted at Rajesh Medical Hall towards Khilwat and Akkanna Madanna Temple, Moghalpura.

-Whenever the procession starts from Mecca Mosque, traffic will not be allowed from Kalikaman towards Gulzar House and it will be diverted at Armaan Hotel towards Etebar Chowk and on the other hand traffic coming from Sheer Bathil Kaman (Ghansi Bazar) will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and it will be diverted under the Sheer Bhatil Kaman toward Meetika Sheer and Ghansi bazaar vice versa.

-The traffic coming from Madina towards Charminar will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Madina towards City College after the procession reaches Charkaman. after the procession reaches Charkaman the traffic coming from Sheraton Hotel Lane will not allowed towards the main road i.e., Machili Kaman. At the same time the traffic coming from Agrawal Kaman will be stopped.

-Once the tail end reaches Gulzar House, traffic will be diverted towards Kalikaman, Etebar Chowk and Sheer Bathil Kaman (Ghansi Bazar). after the procession reaches Machili Kaman traffic will be closed at MM Center and will be diverted at Afzalgunj Bridge

-Once the procession reaches MM Center traffic will be stopped at Chatta Bazar Tipukhana as well as Dewan Devdi Kaman till the procession tail end reaches Nayapool. Buses will be diverted towards Chadarghat and will not allowed towards SJ Rotary from MGBS.

-Once the tail end reaches Pista House Nayapool, traffic will be closed behind the procession and will not allow towards SJ Rotary and it will be diverted towards Madina, Chatta Bazar and Dewan Devdi.

-The traffic coming from MGBS will be diverted towards Shivaji Bridge and it will not be allowed towards Salarjung Museum. At the same time traffic will not be allowed towards SJ Rotary to APAT.

-After the procession reaches Salarjung Museum traffic will not be allowed from Azampura towards MGBS and it will be diverted towards Chadarghat. Once it reaches SJ Rotary traffic coming from Dabeerpura Darwaza will be diverted at SBH lane towards HUDA office, as well as Success School and will not allow towards Purani Hawali and will be diverted towards the Ganga Nagar Nala.

-Once the the procession reaches the Darulshifa traffic will not be allow from Purani Hawali, APAT and it will be diverted at Etebar Chowk towards Yakuthpura and KaliKaman.

-Purani Hawali traffic will not be allow right from Bibi bazaar towards Etebar Chowk and will be diverted towards Hafeez Dang Ka Masque, Bhavani Nagar, Talabkatta areas. At the same time traffic coming from Kalikaman will be stopped at Armaan Hotel and Prince College Lane diverted towards Hafeez Dang Ka Masque Via Chowk Maidan.

-Traffic will also be stopped at Etebar chowk behind Chadaw ki Mosque and will be diverted towards Ganga Nagar Nala.

-Once the procession reaches Pista House traffic will not allowed towards the Moghalpura Bibi Bazar from Akkanna Madanna Temple and will be diverted towards Hafeez Dang Ka Masque and Ashok Pillar, Rajesh Medical Hall.

-On the other hand traffic coming from the Moghalpura will be diverted to Mir Ka Daira towards Moghalpura to Gowlipura Road till the procession concludes.

-At Bibi Bazar, traffic will not be allow from Talabkatta to Volta Hotel and will be stopped at Sri. Mumtaz Khan MLA Camp Office and will be diverted towards the Moghalpura Water tank Road, till the procession concludes.