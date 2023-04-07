Traffic restrictions announced for IPL match in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The upcoming IPL match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad on April 9, 2023, has prompted the Rachakonda police commissioner to issue a traffic advisory.

The advisory lists the categories of heavy vehicles such as lorries, dumpers, earth movers, water tankers, RMC trucks, and all other types of trucks for which diversions will be made. The restrictions will be applicable from 3:30 pm to 11:30 pm on April 9.

Advisory for IPL matches in Hyderabad

Earlier, the Rachakonda Traffic Police also issued an advisory for the following seven IPL matches in Hyderabad.

April 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals April 9: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings April 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians April 24: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals May 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders May 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Several areas, including Secunderabad, Habsiguda, Tarnaka, NGRI, Amberpet, Ramanthapur, NSL Arena, LB Nagar, Nagole, Uppal X Road, KV 1 School, Warangal Highway, U-Turn Rajalakshmi, and Uppal X Road, will observe traffic diversions, and a total of about 215 traffic police personnel will be deployed from April 2 to May 18 in eight sectors covering areas in and around the stadium, including the parking places for spectators, main roads for general traffic, roads leading to the stadium, contingency diversions, etc.

People coming from different areas can park their vehicles at designated parking locations. For instance, those coming from Secunderabad, Habsiguda, and Tarnaka can park their vehicles at IALA Parking, Penguine Textile Parking, 4 NGRI Gate No. 1 to 3, Genpact lane, and Genpact to NGRI Metro Station. Similarly, those coming from Amberpet, LB Nagar, and Warangal Highway can use the parking at KV – 1 School to DSL Mall (Both Sides), CINE POLIS DSL Mall Cellar, Eenadu Office Lane, modern bakery, LG Godowns to NSL Building (Both Sides), and church colony road. Reserved parking in and around the stadium is earmarked for certain categories of spectators possessing Vehicle Passes only.

Access roads to the stadium

The spectators can enter the access roads to the stadium from Ek Minar Masjid road, Stadium Road opposite LG Godown (diagonally opposite Modern Bakery), and Hindu Office Road (opposite Genpact). Additionally, 324 signage boards will be placed along the routes of the parking places and venue.

Parking locations will be filled up on a first-come, first-serve basis, and spectators may also use the Metro Rail services to avoid parking and quickly access the venue.

To help the spectators stay informed about the traffic updates on the match day, Red FM will provide traffic updates regarding IPL. Overall, the traffic advisory and arrangements aim to ensure a smooth experience for the spectators while minimizing the inconvenience caused due to traffic restrictions.