Traffic restrictions for CM’s Iftar party in Hyderabad on April 29

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police department on Thursday issued a traffic advisory in view of the chief minister’s Iftar party in Hyderabad on April 29.

The traffic curb will be applicable from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

Tomorrow, traffic coming from Chapel road, Nampally and intending to proceed towards B.J.R. Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at A.R Petrol pump towards P.C.R. whereas, traffic from SBI Gunfoundry side and intending to proceed towards Press Club/Basheerbagh Flyover will be diverted towards Chapel Road at S.B.I. Gunfoundry.

Similarly, traffic coming from Ravindra Bharathi and Hill Fort road and intending to proceed towards B.J.R. Statue will be diverted towards Sujatha High School at K.L.K. Building, Fateh Maidan.

Commuters coming on Basheerbagh Flyover will not be allowed to take a right turn at B.J.R. Statue. Vehicles coming from Narayangua Cemetery towards Basheerbagh will be diverted at old MLA Quarters towards Himayatnagar Y Junction.

At King Koti X Roads, traffic coming from King Koti and Boggulkunta to Basheerbagh via Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be diverted towards Tajmahal and Eden Garden.

Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards PCR will not be allowed and will be diverted at Basheerbagh towards Liberty.

KCR’s Iftar party in Hyderabad

Earlier, the chief minister said that the government will organize the Iftar party at LB Stadium on April 29 at 6.10 pm on a grand scale.

As per the Telangana government, Muslim clerics, MLAs, government officials, and common people will also join the Iftar party.

Rao had said, “Today, the Telangana stands for religious tolerance and example for Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb. The Government is according importance to all religious cultures and traditions.”

