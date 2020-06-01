Traffic restrictions for TS formation day celebrations tomorrow

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions have been imposed from 8:30 am to 9:00 am to facilitate smooth traffic flow for The Telangana state formation day celebrations on Tuesday.

Here are the following routes commuters need to avoid tomorrow

As Chief Minister of Telangana State K. Chandrashekhar Rao will visit Gunpark, Opp: Public Gardens, Nampally, Hyderabad to pay tributes to the Telangana Martyrs at 08.30 hours.

The traffic will either be stopped or diverted on Tuesday from 08.30 hrs to 09.00 Hrs at the following places. Raj Bhavan Road – VV Statue Khairatabad – Nirankari – Old Saifabad PS – Ravindra Bharathi Junction – AR Petrol Bunk Nampally Road.

The Addl.Commissioner of Police,

Traffic, Hyderabad requested the to take note of above programme and plan their movements accordingly and co-operate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

