Tragedy in Nizamabad as six people die in Godavari river

Hyderabad: Six persons died after they drowned in Godavari River at Nizamabad rural area while attending a ritual on Friday.

The incident occured when members of three families from different parts of Nizamabad district went to the river for worship and holy bath.

The people had gathered at VIP Ghat of Sri Ram Sagar Project near Pochampadu as part of a ritual, Theppa Dipam.

In the incident, six persons died while one boy was saved. As oer local information, when five people slipped into water, two others tried to protect them.

The police pressed in expert swimmers who retrieved the bodies of six persons who were identified as — Bobbili Srinivas (40) of Ellammagutta of Nizamabad, his two children Sidharth (16), Srikar (14), Raju (24) of Gutpa village in Maklur mandal, Yogesh (16), and Suresh (42) of Dikupally of Nandipet mandal.

State Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy has expressed shock and said that the incident was unfortunate.

The minister has asked the officials to offer all help to the kin of the family members and has instructed them to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

MLC Kavitha, who represents Nizamabad, has also expressed shock and dismay at the incident. She has promised to provide all help to the family members of the deceased.