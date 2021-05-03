Tragic tale of children who lost both their parents to COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: A 14-year boy sat in his home motionless for hours next to the dead bodies of his parents who fell prey to Coronavirus.

The boy at his home in North Delhi finally mustered up courage to go to his relative’s house.

According to an NGO worker, the boy could not speak for many minutes and when he did, he hardly spoke something.

The boy’s mother was between 35 – 40 years of age. First, his mother fell prey to the virus and then his father contracted the disease. Doctors prescribed them medicines for their home treatment. They succeeded in getting an oxygen cylinder.

But unfortunately, both his parents died due to this illness inside their home.

There were many others who fell prey to COVID-19 in the second wave while the Indian health system watched them die helplessly without doing anything to save their lives.

Similalry, there are many children who lost both their parents due to coronavirus.

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) Chairman Anurag Kundu said there are many reports where many children are left alone as either their parents are in hospitals or the children lost both their parents. There were no one in the household to give them food.

A volunteer of DCPCR said that his NGO contacted the relative of this 14-year-old boy. For other children, we are trying to find families who can adopt these orphan children.

“There were at least two cases where the children were left to fend for themselves. We have shifted these children in a shelter home in Delhi, ” the volunteer said. “We are trying to find families who can look after them and give them a better future.”