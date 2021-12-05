Trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ (Part One)

Washington: Sony Pictures on Sunday released the first look teaser and title of the upcoming animated superhero film ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’.

As per Deadline, the title ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ (Part One), unveiled at the Brazil Comic-Con on Sunday, implies the film will serve as the first installation of a two-part sequel.

This movie will chronicle Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the hero from the ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, as he groups up with Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), ‘Spider-Man 2099’, and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) to face off with a powerful super-villain.

‘Awkward Black Girl’ star Issa Rae was also confirmed for a voice role back in June, according to Deadline.

Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg are returning as producers. Alonzo Ruvalcaba is co-producing. Lord and Miller have also been credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham.

‘Spider-Verse’ director Peter Ramsey is also returning as an executive producer, alongside Aditya Sood.

The first part is scheduled to release in theatres on October 7, 2022.