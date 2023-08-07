Train firing; Accused RPF constable’s police custody extended till Aug 11

Mumbai: A court here on Monday extended the police remand of Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh till August 7 for allegedly shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) sought the extension of his custody for seven days, saying they need to identify the witnesses and scan CCTV footage.

The magistrate, however, granted Singh’s custody to the police till August 11.

The GRP has added Indian Penal Code section 153-A, for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, in the case against Singh.

Also Read Train firing: RPF constable remanded to police custody till aug 7

The incident took place on July 31 on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra.

Accused constable Chetan Singh (34) allegedly shot dead his senior – RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena – and three passengers on board the train, officials said.

Singh was nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network).