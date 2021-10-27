Train runs back to save woman, newborn

Ranchi: The Ananda Vihar-Bhuvaneshwar Sampark Kranti Express ran backwards to its previous station to save a woman and her new-born.

The train, en route to Bhubaneshwar from Tata Nagar, ran back 2.5 km where a medical team from Railways rushed the duo to Sadar Hospital in Khasmahal.

The woman, identified as Ranu Das, who was travelling in Coach number 5 and was on the way to Odisha’s Jaleswar, delivered a baby girl, a railway official said.

The information was given to Tata Nagar Railway station and a decision was taken to run the train in reverse direction as the next stop, Hijli, was too far and it could have proved detrimental to the health of Ranu and her newborn.