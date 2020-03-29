Trainee pilot crashes bike into road median

Hyderabad: A 23 year old trainee pilot hailing from Andhra Pradesh was badly injured when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a road divider at Shadnagar, Chatanpally Bridge under Cyberabad police commissionerate limits.

The student pilot received multiple injuries on the body when his bike hit the divider at around 4.45 am.

It is learnt that he has been riding the bike all the way from Madanapalle of Chittoor District of Andhrapradesh which is around 550 km overnight. The trainee pilot posted at the Begumpet airport was returning to Hyderabad from Madanapalle in Chittoor district of AP.

When he reached Chatanpally Bridge around 5 am, he lost control of the bike and crashed into the road median.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police advised citizens to not to take up such long and dangerous rides anytime and more particularly during the lockdown period.

Taking up such an adventurous journey on the highways full of heavy vehicles is suicidal as the rider would become victim of crash due to sleeplessness and fatigue. Also, the lack of driving skills among the two-wheeler riders makes them vulnerable as they can’t manoeuvre between the heavy vehicles and steep curves. Also, as the roads seem to be empty due to lockdown, the riders tend to over speed and lose control of the vehicle.

CTP advises public to not to take up such long and dangerous rides anytime and more particularly during lockdown period.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.