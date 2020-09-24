Trains suspended in Punjab as farmer agitation begins

By News Desk 1Published: 24th September 2020 1:04 pm IST
Trains suspended in Punjab as farmer agitation begins

Chandigarh, Sep 24 : Several trains were suspended on Thursday as farmers began a three-day ‘rail roko’ campaign against the Farm Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament.

The Ferozepur Railway division decided to suspend operation of special trains till September 26 in view of the safety of passengers, a rail official told IANS.

The trains that were suspended include Golden Temple Mail (Amritsar-Mumbai Central), Jan Shatabdi Express (Haridwar-Amritsar), New Delhi-Jammu Tawi, Sachkhand Express (Nanded-Amritsar) and Shaheed Express (Amritsar-Jaynagar).

Activists of the Bhaartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) staged a sit-in protest on rail tracks in Barnala and Sangrur towns.

In a first-of-its-kind show of solidarity, 31 farmer organisations in Punjab cutting across party lines on Wednesday announced a joint statewide protest to be held on Friday. The organisations have given a call for complete ‘Punjab bandh’. They have also chalked out a strategy for post-September 25 protests.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Collective action within UN framework needed to tackle global challenges
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 24th September 2020 1:04 pm IST
Back to top button