TRANSCO employees to be vaccinated soon as many affected by COVID-19

Hyderabad: The employees of Transmission Corporation of Telangana (TRANSCO) will soon be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a large number of employees contracted the virus so far, the corporation chairman and MD D. Prabhakar said on Saturday.

Over 3,000 Transco employees have been affected by COVID-19 and eight of them lost their lives during the second wave of infections, he said.

Presenting a cheque of Rs. 70 lakhs to NIMS Director K. Manohar for purchasing ten ventilators, CMD Prabhakar Rao said that the matter of inoculating their employees had been brought to the notice of the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Rao added that the Transco employees have been working hard to ensure uninterrupted power supply to hospitals and all essential sectors during the lockdown.

He also expressed gratitude to the doctors for their valuable services being rendered to patients and said that he was happy to contribute Rs. 70 lakhs as part of their CSR initiative.