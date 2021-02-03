Transforming the face of slums in Delhi

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANSlife) After changing the face of slums and villages in Mumbai, the Missal India initiative comes to the Capital. The NGO is working in Delhi through Misaal New Delhi, and it will start with the transformation of Swami Vivekananda Camp located opposite to British School in Chanakyapuri. The volunteers have initiated a process where they will set up a Balwadi for children residing in the area along with a skill centre for women and youth.

The Rouble Nagi Art Foundation focuses on transforming slums and villages of India by paintings the entire area into colourful art and developing places where everyone has access to quality education, skill centres, Balwadi’s and others.

Rouble Nagi, founder of Rouble Nagi Art Foundaton, says:”With Misaal New Delhi we are putting together a holistic transformation of the slums/bastis such as Swami Vivekanand Camp in Chanakyapuri, addressing key issues like education and employment, creating slum entrepreneurs by setting up skill centres and an Edu-Hub. Importance of Health and Sanitation, segregation of waste is also being taught through regular workshops. After all developing individuals is necessary for developing a nation.”

Misaal New Delhi, is supported by MP Meenakshi Lekhi, and it follows the same format as Misaal Mumbai/India. The total impact of the program has crossed a million and is currently helping in changing in the face of over 100 plus slums and villages across the country. The NGO initiative recently partnered with the Government of Maharashtra under Mahaparivartan, an initiative by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

They are now working in various rural areas in Pan India. The initiative is a long-term vision to offer support and training along with helping to build village entrepreneurs. Misaal centres are now operational across various villages in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir.

