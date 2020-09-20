Transgender activist joins Karnataka Congress

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st September 2020 2:46 am IST
Bengaluru, Sep 20 : LGBTQ community representative and transgender activist Akkai Padmashali has joined the Karnataka unit of the Congress, a party official said on Sunday.

“Padmashali is the first transgender to join the Congress in the southern state from the sexual minority community in the presence of party’s women members and cadres,” party spokesman Rajeev Gowda told IANS here.

Welcoming Padmashali to the party fold, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar said the activist would be considered a mainstream member than a LGBTQ representative.

“Padmashali will be an asset to the party as she works for the people and not for position or power,” said Shivakumar on the occasion.

About 50 people from the community were also present at the party office when Padmashali was inducted into the Congress.

“I have joined the national party after consulting several members of my community, which has benefited from the Congress since Indira Gandhi was its president and the prime minister,” Padmashali recalled.

According to Padmashali, the community benefitted a lot from Indira Gandhi who made train travel free for transgenders, ensured free food and provided shelter for them.

As per the 2011 census, the southern state has about 5 lakh transgenders under the “others” category with voting rights for those above 18 years.

The Karnataka High Court on April 9 directed the state government to provide pension and relief aid to the transgenders under its “Mythri scheme” as their livelihood was affected by the Covid-induced lockdown.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

