Transgender Pooja Sharma to participate in Bigg Boss 15: Reports

Mumbai: Colors TV’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 will premiere in October this year, if everything goes well. Superstar Salman Khan will return as the show host. In the finale episode of Bigg Boss 14, Salman had announced that the upcoming season will welcome a few commoners as well.

Many names of the participants from the industry are being cropped up who are likely to take part in the show. And now, according to the latest report in SpotBoye, Transgender Pooja Sharma is also one of them.

A source informed the newsportal, “Pooja Sharma has also been approached for Bigg Boss 15. Although she has not beenfinalised yet. But discussions are on for her to enter as a commoner”.

Who is Pooja Sharma?

Transgender community member and a social media star, Pooja has a good fan base on social media. She enjoys more than 200k followers on Instagram. Considering her popularity amongst people, makers of Bigg Boss have sent her an invitation to join the show in its upcoming season.

She is also a very good friend of actress Ankita Lokhande.

Pooja Sharma is known for spreading awareness about her community by breaking gender stereotypes. She is also referred to as Rekha (the Bollywood Diva) due to her dressing sense, love for elegant sarees and her extravagant accessories.

Other probable contestants of Bigg Boss 15

Apart from Pooja Sharma, other names like Sanaya Irani, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Marda, Sana Makbul, Gulki Joshi are surfacing online who are expected to take part in the show.