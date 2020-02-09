Transgenders hold protest march in Lucknow against CAA

A+ A-

Lucknow: People from the transgender community on Sunday took out a march here to express solidarity with the women protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the city’s iconic Clock Tower in Hussainabad.

Raising slogans against the government and the new law, protestors voiced their dissent against the law. They were also holding national flags and placards that read, “Spread love not hatred”.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police NN Choudhary said police have increased the security around the protest site as large number of people gather near Clock Tower.

He asserted that Section 144 is in force and any sit-in demonstration should be done with police permission.

“People performing peacefully will not be disturbed. However, strict action will be taken against those who disturb the peace,” he added.

The newly enacted law is facing stiff opposition across the country with some states including Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Punjab refusing to implement the law in their respective states.

Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab have passed resolutions against the recently amended law in their legilsative Assemblies.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.