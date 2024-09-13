Transgenders to be roped in as traffic volunteers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to rope in transgenders as traffic volunteers in Hyderabad.

Accordingly, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday asked the concerned officials to gather details of transgenders interested to serve as volunteers for traffic management in Hyderabd.

He also suggested that they be provided required training for traffic management for a week to 10 days, adding that they should be given a monthly stipend as this would provide them with a source of income.

Stating that besides traffic police, home guards are also discharging duties in traffic management, the Chief Minister suggested that in the same way, services of transgenders may be used.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to arrange special uniforms for the transgenders who will be serving as traffic volunteers.

The move to hire transgenders as volunteers comes amid increasing traffic congestion in Greater Hyderabad due to the ever-growing number of vehicles. In July, Cyberabad Police with the support of IT companies launched an initiative titled ‘Traffic Marshals’ to facilitate smooth traffic flow in Cyberabad, especially in the IT corridor.

Also, the Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) along with the Cyberabad Traffic Police launched the first set of 83 traffic marshals in the IT corridor and other parts of Cyberabad.

Traffic marshals are paid by the IT companies and trained and deployed by the police department.

Revanth Reddy, who presided over a review meeting of the Municipal Administration department, also inquired about the progress in the works for the development of roads and footpaths and sanitation in the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The Chief Minister asked the officials to act firmly against contractors who are negligent in the execution of works after bagging the tenders. He also made it clear that all works should be completed within the given timeframe.

He asked the officials to submit a complete report within 15 days about the contractors who have not executed their works.

The Chief Minister also warned the officials that if they submit false report, action would be taken against them.