Transport, low productivity push pulses prices

Hyderabad: Prices of pulses are gradually increasing across the country and are being used on ration cards in some states. It is becoming difficult to procure it in other states. Each pulse has increased from Rs 10 to Rs 40. The increase in petrol and diesel prices has had an impact on the price of pulses due to increase in transport charges.

Apart from this, due to the shortage of pulses, prices have also increased. During the financial year 2022-23, the production of pulses has also decreased significantly across the country. Which has also had an impact on the price of pulses.

Usually, farmers bring pulses for sale in agricultural markets in the rabi season after February, but due to low production, pulses are reaching the market in small quantities. Complaints are also being received from wholesale sellers about raising prices by creating false shortage of pulses. Illegal hoarders have been warned against hoarding.

The central government directed all states to keep an eye on the prices of pulses and advised them to take strict action against those creating artificial shortages. Even in Telangana, tur dal (legumes), mash or urad dal (While lentil) and moong dal (Petite Yellow Lentils) have not been cultivated as expected.

Unseasonal rains have also damaged pulses crops. The agriculture department had initially estimated that tur dal would be cultivated on 12 lakh acres of land. But in the end, the report submitted to the government by the Department of Agriculture and Statistics states that it is cultivated only on 5.65 lakh acres of land.

However, global availability in the coming year is expected to be better with increase in production expected from Myanmar, where arrivals have started and pulses sowing intentions in African countries indicating increase in area coverage under pulses, which will be available from August 2023 onwards. This will keep the consistent flow of pulses imports and can address concerns related to availability.