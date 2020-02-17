Transport minister’s convoy damaged in road accident

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The convoy of Telangana Transport Minister Puvada Ajay Kumar were damaged in a road accident at Banjara Hills on Monday afternoon.

While the Minister was on way to Pragathi Bhavan to wish Chief Minister on his birthday this after noon, the convoy comprising five vehicles pilot and escort was passing along the GVK Mall road, the driver of the pilot vehicle applied sudden brakes to avoid hitting a motorist.A police constable was injured.

Inspector Banjara Hills police N Kalinga Rao said that the vehicles tailing the pilot vehicle collided with the car in the front resulting in damages to the vehicles. One constable who was in the pilot vehicle sustained minor injuries, Immediately after the accident, Minister left the place in another car while the police towed away the vehicles.