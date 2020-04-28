Transport Ministers’ panel talks steps to be taken post lockdown

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari during the meeting of State/UT Road Transport Ministers via video conferencing on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Telangana state transport minister Mr P Ajay Kumar on Tuesday participated in a video conference with Union Transport minister Mr Nitin Gadkari.

The video conference was aimed at discussing steps to be taken post lockdown. In the video conference, the Union minister discussed on a lockdown status steps to be taken post lockdown.

The State Minister explained the status of Coronavirus and steps post lockdown regarding the transport sector District Collector RV Karnan, RTA, RTC officials also participated in the video conference.

