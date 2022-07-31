Transport operators condemn hike in road, green taxes and their linking

Hyderabad: Stating that the transport industry is in a huge crisis, the Telangana State Cabs and Bus Operators Association (TSCBOA), the representative body of transport and tour operators in the state, on Sunday strongly condemned the increase in road tax by Rs 300 per seat. It also condemned the hike in green tax from Rs 200 to Rs 4000 per annum and its linking with regular road tax.

“The hike will increase road tax by Rs 15,000 for a 50-seater bus. This is a huge burden on the already ailing transport industry and most operators might have to shut down their businesses if the Telangana Government does not come to our rescue,” said TSCBOA President Syed Nizamuddin.

Syed Nizamuddin said that the lockdown period of nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic ruined the industry. Almost 60 percent of vehicles owned by transport operators have either been seized by the banks or other financial firms for non-payment of EMIs or taken off the road by the operators. Consequently, some operators are trying to revive their business with just 40 percent of the remaining vehicles, he said.

“Our industry is badly hit due to the rise in diesel prices, increase in insurance premiums and other operational costs. We are struggling hard for our survival. In these circumstances, the hike in Road Tax and Green Tax has increased our burden,” he expressed.

The TSCBOA President said that the state government has increased the road tax by Rs 300 per seat. The diesel, which used to cost Rs. 50-60 per litre earlier, is now costing over Rs 100. The vehicle insurance amount has almost doubled from Rs 35,000 in the past to about Rs 70,000 now.

Syed Nizamuddin said that it would take another two-three years for the complete revival of the transport industry in Telangana. Therefore, he demanded that the state government withdraw the hike in road tax and waive off the green tax for at least two years if it wants the transport industry to survive.

He added that the transport industry was planning to give a representation to chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar requesting them to support the industry in this hour of crisis.