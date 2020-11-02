Travails continue for Kerala CPM, ED gets custody of Bineesh Kodiyeri

Bengaluru/Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 : The travails of the ruling Kerala CPI-M in general and its party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan continue as a local court in Bengaluru on Monday extended the custody of his younger son Bineesh Kodiyeri for another five days to the Enforcement Directorate.

It was on October 29 that the ED arrested Bineesh in connection with the funding of money to an accused in a narcotic case – Anoop Mohammed.

The court granted his custody to ED till Monday and when he was produced before the City Civil and Sessions Judge, Bineesh said he had vomited 10 times and has body ache.

The ED officials pointed out that he is not cooperating with the probe team and two days he was unwell and hence the questioning could not take place and hence want him for another 10 days’ custody.

But the court, while agreeing to give Bineesh to the ED for further questioning did not agree for 10 days, instead gave the ED another five days. The ED has been asked to bring him back on Saturday before 3 p.m.

Anoop Mohammed was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru a few months back.

Bineesh was first interrogated by the ED officials last month and soon after that the ED had also sent him a notice under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and asked him to give the list of his assets and they directed the State Registration department to prepare a list of his assets and to see that there is no transfer or sale of his assets (properties) without their knowledge.

He was then asked to appear before them on October 21, but he wrote to ED that he needs some time and appeared before them on October 29 and soon he was taken into custody and was produced before a court there, which sent him to ED custody till Monday.

But reports indicate that the travails of Bineesh are not going to end soon, as the NCB is also ready to probe the case as they have already taken into custody Anoop Mohammed and in all likelihood will seek to examine Bineesh and this might happen when the custodial interrogation by the ED ends and if it happens then he is in for a long haul.

Source: IANS

