Travel abroad? Make your will, be ready for 14-day quarantine

NEW DELHI: In view of deaths caused by novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has taken over 2,600 lives in China, the Confederation of Medical Associations in Asia and Oceania (CMAAO) issued an updated advisory for travelling.

The coronavirus death toll in mainland China has increased to 2,663 with 77,658 confirmed cases, health authorities said on Tuesday.

According to K.K. Aggarwal, President CMAAO, “if you are travelling abroad, keep the possibility of being quarantined for 14 days in any country.”

Travel advisory is divided into four levels: Level 1 on all countries — Exercise normal standard hygiene precautions, Level 2 in all affected countries — Exercise a high degree of caution, Level 3 all countries with secondary cases — Reconsider your need to travel and Level 4 in affected parts of China and Korea — Do not travel.

“Carry at least 20 days of extra essential medicines stock. Always keep the passport, kept in a plastic pouch, in a safe front pocket, with you in case if you want to leave the country,” Aggarwal said.

Aggarwal added that always carry authentic medical prescription with you with generic names of the drugs, and carry dry fruits as well.

He also suggested that always book a refundable air ticket even if they are 10 per cent costlier.

“Get travel insurance and make sure that you have an up-to-date will, an enduring power of attorney,” CMAAO President said.

The doctor advised not to travel to countries with Level 4 warnings like Wuhan, China.

“For Level 3 warnings — like India and Singapore — travel only if it is a must and minimise time spent in airports or leave the area if you feel uneasy,” Aggarwal said.

The deaths outside China were recorded in Iran (12), South Korea (eight), Italy (seven), Japan (five), Hong Kong (two), France (one), Taiwan (one) and the Philippines (one).